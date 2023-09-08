Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Mayor Peter Walker and Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman open newly renovated BMX track on Albion Street

JL
By Jacqueline Lyons
Updated September 8 2023 - 11:39am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mayor Peter Walker, student Angus McGregor and Liberal MP Wendy Tuckerman unveil the new developments for the BMX track on Albion Street. Images by Jacqui Lyons.
Mayor Peter Walker, student Angus McGregor and Liberal MP Wendy Tuckerman unveil the new developments for the BMX track on Albion Street. Images by Jacqui Lyons.

The BMX track on the corner of Albion and Avoca Street has undergone substantial refurbishments and is now open to the public after an opening ceremony on Thursday, September 7.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jacqueline Lyons

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.