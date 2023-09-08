The BMX track on the corner of Albion and Avoca Street has undergone substantial refurbishments and is now open to the public after an opening ceremony on Thursday, September 7.
The renovations came into play after 12-year-old Angus McGregor sent a letter to the mayor in 2020 requesting a better track for him and his fellow enthusiasts to ride on.
Now 14, Angus said he is thrilled with the outcome of his letter.
"It looks so great, I can't wait to spend more time here," Angus said.
Fellow BMX rider and friend Jack Burgess said that it's going to encourage him and his mates to come to the park more often.
"I used to come out here a lot when I was little but then it got kind of run down so now that it's fixed I reckon I'll be around heaps more," Jack said.
Once receiving the letter, councillors selected the Victorian company, Common Ground Trails Pty Ltd to complete the project, allocating $150,000 to the cause.
NSW council matched the grant, overall spending $300,000 on the refurbishments.
Mr Walker praised Angus as a catalyst for spurring the revamp of the track and said he was delighted to see the renovations happen.
"It's just so great to give kids the opportunity to go out on their bikes rather than staring at a computer screen," Mr Walker said.
"It was this young man who put the initial letter to council who put it to their staff and I put it through to Wendy Tuckerman who said she would match anything we could at the time," Mr Walker said.
Mr Walker acknowledged council members including deputy mayor Steve Ruddell and councillors Bob Kirk, Carol James, Andy Wood, Michael Prevedello.
He also praised Ben and Jordan from Common Trails who made the process possible.
Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman said it was a wonderful project.
"It's really all about the kids and making sure that there is something for them to do in the community and keeping them active," Mrs Tuckerman said.
"Congratulations to Angus for advocating on behalf of his community, I know that the children in the community will be grateful for your efforts."
The ceremony ended by releasing the BMX riders onto the track to show off their stunts.
