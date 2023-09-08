Severe gusts of wind are expected across Goulburn on September 8, and residents are being advised to stay vigilant.
Strong winds averaging between 50 and 60 kilometres per hour and damaging gusts measuring about 90 kilometres per hours are possible in the southern ranges, estimated to ease in the evening.
There is also the potential for a cold snap and thunderstorms.
Storms have already left many across the country without power and have delayed flights.
NSW SES Metro Zone Commander Allision Flaxman said almost 150 volunteers were assisting in the clean-up efforts.
"Most of the incidents were for fallen trees, including some very large ones which blocked traffic and impacted powerlines," she said.
"Storm season traditionally runs from September through to March, and during this period we see heightened risks of severe weather including high winds, flash flooding, hail, and heavy rainfall."
Ms Flaxman said simple steps such as trimming trees around a property, securing loose items in years, cleaning gutters and moving cars undercover could make a difference.
The SES advises that people should:
For emergency help in floods and storms, ring your local SES Unit on 132 500.
For information on the latest weather warnings, visit bom.gov.au.
For information on storm, flood and tsunami, visit www.ses.nsw.gov.au or download the Hazards Near Me app.
