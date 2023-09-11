Highlighting the differences in neuron diseases was this year's theme for the annual Country Women's Association (CWA) awareness week.
The week was concluded with a day-long festival filled with informative talks and the ever popular devonshire tea at the CWA rooms on Friday, September 8.
President of Southern Tablelands Group of CWA NSW Leanne Lorrigan said the theme is becoming increasingly important.
"It's really important to highlight the differences between neuro diseases, from tourettes to ADHD, it can be very hard to diagnose, particularly in rural areas," Ms Lorrigan said.
"A lot of the time, the symptoms are less obvious particularly in women so this year we really want to raise awareness on the topic to educate as many people as possible."
While many neuron diseases were discussed on the day, there was a particular emphasis on Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).
According to recent research conducted by Health Direct, ADHD is especially underdiagnosed among girls and adults.
It wasn't just information surrounding the neurological diseases that was discussed. The day was kicked off by ACT4Bees representative Julie Armstrong who shared her knowledge on the important roles bees play in nature.
To inform further about ADHD, attendees were spoken to by a panel of ADHD Foundation representatives who shared their experiences living with and knowing those who deal with neurodiversity problems.
The panellists from within the community mentioned how difficult it can be to find a doctor that is willing to see you once you mention living with the conditions as well as the importance of diagnosing ADHD and other neuron diseases as soon as possible.
Ms Lorrigan said that CWA prides itself on its abilities to assist women across the country.
"We have 14 branches across the Southern Tablelands, some are night time and some are virtual so we give anyone the opportunity to participate in our projects, no matter how old they are," Ms Lorrigan said.
The day was wrapped up with discussions on how guided walks through a forest are beneficial for both mental and physical fitness followed by a neurographic art session.
Meanwhile, around the corner at the CWA room on Montague Street, members were treated to tea, coffee, scones and fruit cake in a relaxed setting while they browsed the home made knitted goods and poetry from businesses around the Goulburn Mulwaree region.
Southern Tablelands CWA group president, Karen Pavey said that overall the event was extremely successful.
"The devonshire teas were popular and the talks were very helpful and thought provoking," Ms Pavey said.
"The CWA of NSW focus on neurodiversity should spearhead the medical profession to recognise that girls and women also suffer from the debilitating effects from lack of treatment."
Ms Lorrgian said that she hopes the efforts by everyone in the day will represent the organisation's goal of helping women across the country.
"We cover all bases, from education to internal studies to cakes, we do everything we can to help women and their families," Ms Lorrigan said.
