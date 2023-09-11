Goulburn Post
Learn about farm life and attend the opening of a bike track this week in Goulburn

JL
By Jacqueline Lyons
Updated September 11 2023 - 4:37pm, first published 11:00am
Mr Napier- Bell played a large part in the success of Wham! Image supplied.
In Conversation with Simon Napier-Bell

Come meet the man behind Wham!

Music manager, song writer and author Simon Napier-Bell has spent his career managing some of the biggest names in musical history. His impressive resume includes artists such as Wham! Sinead O'Connor, The Yardbirds, Dusty Springfield and more. Mr Napier- Bell has also written four music industry books and multiple best selling songs. The chance to meet him and participate in a Q and A will be taking place at 160 Bourke Street, Goulburn on Monday, September 11 from 6.30pm. Email jking@shexpress.com.au. Phone 0487 547 360.

