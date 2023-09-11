Music manager, song writer and author Simon Napier-Bell has spent his career managing some of the biggest names in musical history. His impressive resume includes artists such as Wham! Sinead O'Connor, The Yardbirds, Dusty Springfield and more. Mr Napier- Bell has also written four music industry books and multiple best selling songs. The chance to meet him and participate in a Q and A will be taking place at 160 Bourke Street, Goulburn on Monday, September 11 from 6.30pm. Email jking@shexpress.com.au. Phone 0487 547 360.
Australian Conservative Foundation initiative 'Platy-project' invites locals to come and find platypus in and around the Mulwaree River. Any data collected will be used to give scientists a greater understanding of current platypus populations and their locations. Bring a chair, a rug and binoculars to spot as many as possible, the search will conclude with a dinner at the Soldiers Club. The event will be taking place at Mulwaree River, Blackshaw Road, Goulburn on Sunday, September 17 from 5pm. Email catherine.treloar@acf.org.au.
Gallery on Track kicks off its latest exhibition 'Transformations.' From knitting to crochet, to wet and needle felting, the art behind the textile industry is brought to life to reflect on how fibres can be transformed into works of art. The exhibition takes place on 2 Blackshaw Road, Goulburn every day from 10am until 4pm. Phone 4822 7889.
An iconic musical straight from New York and Las Vegas is coming to Goulburn Performing Arts Centre. 'Menopause The Musical' is a show that harnesses the quirky moments that comes with going through 'The Change.' The hilarious comedy is accompanied by iconic music from the 60s, 70s and 80s. The show will be taking place at 163 Auburn Street, Goulburn on Thursday, September 22 from 7.30pm. Email GPAC@goulburn.nsw.gov.au. Phone 4823 4999.
Dr Graeme Morton AM directs the Brisbane Chamber Choir and brings their latest show to St Saviour's Cathedral. The show is a compilation of old and new music by artists including Thomas Weelkes, Elizabeth Poston and Andrew Schultz. The show will be held for one night only at 170 Bourke Street, Goulburn on Thursday, September 14 from 7pm. Email office@goulburncathedral.org.au. Phone 4821 2206.
The Friday Café at the Uniting Church has been an important point of connection for members of the community over many years. By providing a simple meal at a highly affordable price, the café has created a space for members of the community to meet, connect, overcome isolation, and make new friends. Likewise, the op-shop is a great attraction for bargain-hunters in search of clothing, linen, kitchenware, and books. Both the op-shop and cafe will be open on Friday, September 15 from 11.30 to 2pm at Goldsmith Street, Goulburn. Phone 0432 648 676.
Goulburn Race Club hosts 20 race days each year. With a full TAB, bar and canteen facilities, as well as onsite bookmakers, Goulburn Race Club provides the perfect atmosphere to watch the best thoroughbred racing in country NSW. It's on Friday, September 15 at Racecourse Drive, Goulburn from 12pm to 5pm. Phone 4822 2222.
Broadway producer and director Michael Chapman brings his 'Oh What A Night!' production to Goulburn Performing Arts Centre. Written by Motown producer George Solomon, the hits set to be performed include classics such as 'Big Girls Don't Cry', 'Walk like a man' and 'Can't take my eyes off you.' The family-friendly show also includes exceptional choreography, plenty of energy and humour. The show will be taking place at 163 Auburn Street, Goulburn on Friday, September 15 from 8pm. Email GPAC@goulburn.nsw.gov.au. Phone 4823 4999.
The BreastScreen NSW mobile screening clinic provides free breast screening to women to support the early detection of breast cancer. The company is bringing their bright pink van to Goulburn to provide free mammograms for women of all ages. The van will be parked at 47 Braidwood Road from Monday, August 28 until November 24. Bookings are essential. Phone 13 20 50.
An evening of Celtic music returns to members of the Goulburn Club. All levels of musicianship are welcome. Attendance is limited to Goulburn Club members only but signups and renewals are available on arrival. The traditional Irish music classes will take place at the Goulburn Club on Friday, September 15 from 7.30 to 11pm. Phone 4821 2403.
Come along for a stroll around an alternative life form. Stop and see the orchards and food gardens, meet chickens and ducks and see a wide range of growing systems including off grid aquaponics and undercover gardens. On your way out enjoy an afternoon tea and browse the extensive range of farm produce to purchase. The tour will be taking place at 122 Blakes Boulevard, Bungonia on Saturday, September 16 from 2pm. Email info@analternativelife.org. Phone 4844 7174.
Riverside Park Pump Track is gearing up to show off the results of the $561, 600 project. The opening will include a formal opening ceremony, the announcement of the colouring-in competition and a free BBQ provided by the Goulburn Lions Club. The event will be taking place on Sunday, September 16 from 11am at Goulburn Riverside Pump Track, Quiberon Way, Goulburn. Email council@goulburn.nsw.gov.au. Phone 4823 4444.
Goulburn Parkrun is a free, weekly run open to people of all ages. The run is for enjoyment so people of all abilities are encouraged to join in the five-kilometre timed run. Register via the website and bring a printed copy of your barcode if you want your time recorded. The next run starts at 8am at Marsden Weir Park on Saturday, September 16. Email goulburnhelpers@parkrun.com.
The Tarago markets have locally sourced treasures for everyone and they kick off this weekend. From art, wine, produce to second hand treasures. The markets will be taking place from Saturday, September 16 from 9am to 2pm at Wallace Street. Phone 0407 390 678, email marketintarago@gmail.com.
The Goulburn Poultry Fanciers' Society annual show has over $4000 in cash, prizes and trophies on offer. The range of birds includes a selection of soft feather, hard feather, standard, bantam, waterfowl, purebred, rare, crossbreeds, guinea fowl, peafowl and turkeys. Other bird breeds on show include parrots and finches. Incubators, feeders and carry boxes will also be available for purchase. The auction is at 45 Braidwood Road, Goulburn on Sunday, September 17 from 7am. Phone 0407 402 053.
The Windellama Hall Markets are held on the third Sunday of the month. There are plenty of stalls with homemade jams and preserves, pre-loved toys and tools, locally produced honey, bric-a-brac, various plants, gourmet foods, wooden toys, skincare products and everything for the sewing enthusiast. There is home-cooked hot food and refreshments available and fabulous cupcakes and sweet slices. Plenty of parking is available, and disabled access. There is also a small museum housed in a replica building of the 1880 school, which is open to the public on market days. The next market day is Sunday, September 17 between 9am and 1pm on Windellama Road, Windellama. Phone 4844 5768 or email odessa.michele@gmail.com.
Edward Neeman is a top prize winner piano player who has played across five continents. He has appeared as a soloist with the Prague Philharmonic, Sydney Symphony, Melbourne Symphony, Kentucky Symphony, Symphony of Northwest Arkansas and many more. Now, Dr Neeman is bringing the works of Frederik Chopin, Carol Szymanowski, Ignacy Friedman and Amy Beach to the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre. The musical prodigy will be showcasing his talents at 163 Auburn Street on Sunday, September 17 from 3pm. Email GPAC@goulburn.nsw.gov.au. Phone 4823 4999.
The Bungonia Cafe by the Bungonia Progress Association is a not-for-profit event. All proceeds go to the Bungonia Progress Association and helps pay for the community hall. Delicious country cooking and great service in a relaxed and cozy surrounding. The breakfast is on Sunday, September 17 from 9am to 11am at the Bungonia Community Hall. Phone 0493 166 025.
