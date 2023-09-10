Our next social day will be Thursday, September 21, 2023 at the Tulip Tops Gardens on the Federal Highway. Car Pool to meet and leave from Goulburn Soldiers Club rear car park at 09.30am. The car pool cost is $10pp. Cost to enter the gardens is $22pp or $20pp for seniors. Each person is to purchase their own meal. Please give your name to Margaret Gooch by 7pm on Monday, September 18. If you have put your name down to attend and are then unable to attend, please let Margaret know by this date as well.