Goulburn Day VIEW Club celebrated its 46th birthday on Thursday, September 7 with a luncheon at the Soldiers Club.
Members and guests from Goulburn and surrounds joined in the occasion, which carried the theme, 'Mask and/or '60s clothing. People turned out in their finest, while Stuart Coe entertained with his melodic voice and repartee of songs, including Country and Western and popular tunes.
The winners of the best mask were Lea Laidler and Judy Coe, while June Hanby and Marie Pedlow took out best costume.
All members were presented with chocolates and an individual gift which was a wonderful surprise.
ALSO READ:
Our Area AA national advisor, June Weise, also presented Margaret Gooch with a 'making a difference award' for July, 2023. "Your outstanding contribution to your Club, VIEW, The Smith Family and the community is impressive," the award stated. This is well deserved and we congratulate Margaret on the prestigious award.
Birthdays were celebrated by Colleen Bopping, Gloria Porter, Margaret Granger, Dot McCabe, Jenny Townsend, Maree DeBritt and Brenda Writer. June Weise presented Jane Booth and Kim Tozer with their VIEW Club members badges. We hope to see them regularly at our meetings.
Our thoughts are are with Dot McCabe and Barbara Todkill who are unwell.
Our next social day will be Thursday, September 21, 2023 at the Tulip Tops Gardens on the Federal Highway. Car Pool to meet and leave from Goulburn Soldiers Club rear car park at 09.30am. The car pool cost is $10pp. Cost to enter the gardens is $22pp or $20pp for seniors. Each person is to purchase their own meal. Please give your name to Margaret Gooch by 7pm on Monday, September 18. If you have put your name down to attend and are then unable to attend, please let Margaret know by this date as well.
The October meeting will be Thursday, October 5, 11am for 11.30am at the Goulburn Soldiers Club. Please contact Margaret Gooch 4822 1859 or 0409 904 917 before 7pm the Monday before the luncheon if you wish to attend. You can also text or email your acceptance to mgooch65@gmail.com
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a daily email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.