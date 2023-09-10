Goulburn Post
Goulburn Day VIEW Club embraces sixties theme for anniversary

By Carol Olsen
September 11 2023 - 8:00am
Goulburn Day VIEW Club celebrated its 46th birthday on Thursday, September 7 with a luncheon at the Soldiers Club.

