A new portal has been launched, making transactions in the greyhound racing industry more convenient.
eTrac is the Greyhound Welfare and Integrity Commission's (GWIC) one-stop shop for its participants to do their transactions and operates across all IT platforms including Androids, iPhones, iPads and traditional web-based platforms.
The cutting-edge technology, developed by GWIC over the past 18 months, was rolled out at the Goulburn Greyhound Racing Club on Friday, September 8 and received plenty of nods of approval.
One of those nods came from Goulburn Greyhound Racing Club manager Patrick Day, who said the registration process was easier for everyone involved in the industry, including his staff, owners and trainers.
"With the registrations, it's all done in real time and it's easier for my staff who need to be registered on race day," he said.
"For the owners and trainers, they're really busy and since the portal is available on their phones, they can do all their transactions in their pocket."
Also giving a thumbs up was Goulburn trainer Ashley Dwyer, who said he didn't like the old process.
"I think it's a great idea," Dwyer said.
"I used to have to fill out a form for whatever business reason, scan it and then either hand it into the office or email it in, but now I can do it all online."
GWIC director Matthew Tutt said the portal improved the commission's ability to protect the welfare and integrity of the NSW greyhound racing industry.
"It allows us, as a regulator, to ensure that greyhounds can be tracked," he said.
"If participants tell us that they've gone to a vet and the vet is a clinic that has our eTrac scanners, it provides us with confirmation the greyhound has been scanned at that location.
"The facility is also available to retired greyhounds.
"Every 12 months, a retired greyhound must undergo a check in so that we know those greyhounds are still with a participant throughout its life cycle."
Tutt said GWIC chose Goulburn as the launch venue due to the prestigiousness of the club.
"There's a large participant base around the area and it's also been a club that's been prominent in the greyhound industry for a long time," he said.
"It's an incredibly well run club and the facilities here are one of the best in the state."
Although eTrac won't be compulsory until November 1, there has already been a significant uptake in the use of the portal.
