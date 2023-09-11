A disappointing second half from the Crookwell Green Devils has cost them the George Tooke Shield title.
The home side took an 8-6 lead into the half time break but couldn't conjure another score from there, succumbing 22-8 to the Boorowa Rovers at the Crookwell Memorial Oval on a cold Saturday, September 9.
The minor premiers were completely outplayed after the break and with momentum against them, they never really looked a chance of fighting back.
Green Devils captain Dion Aramoana put the loss down to going too hard at the start and poor discipline.
"We started strongly, but rolled them too early," Aramoana said.
"We tried to play the short game rather than the long game.
"The match was probably won and lost in both attack and defence, but our discipline wasn't as great as it usually is, so that let us down.
"We gave them too much of the ball and that's not going to cut it every time."
Despite being heartbroken with the result, the prop was still able to reflect positively on a great season post match.
"I'm pleased with the boys and the way everyone has turned up," Aramoana said.
"We had about 25 players at training each week and for blokes to have to sit out and battle for a spot, that just brought camaraderie into the boys."
The captain also said that taking out the minor premiership was a fantastic achievement itself given the situation at the beginning of the year.
"We had a few blokes who hadn't played footy for a few years, so to have them in the group and to see how far they've come since round one has been fantastic to see," he said.
Steven Cummins was the only try scorer in the Green Devils' four tries to one loss.
