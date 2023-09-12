Goulburn Post
Soweto Gospel Choir heads to Goulburn Performing Arts Centre

Updated September 12 2023 - 11:28am
Soweto Choir warm up to bring their soulful music to GPAC. Image by Will Bucquoy.
Three-time Grammy-winning group Soweto Gospel Choir are bringing their show 'Hope' to Goulburn Performing Arts Centre in October.

