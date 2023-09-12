Three-time Grammy-winning group Soweto Gospel Choir are bringing their show 'Hope' to Goulburn Performing Arts Centre in October.
Presented by Andrew Kay, the group's new show celebrates the music of protest and freedom - from Mandela's South Africa to the Civil Rights Movement of Martin Luther King's 1950s America.
Mr Kay said that it is very special and important to bring the show to regional areas.
"The energy and presence they bring is unparalleled, and following a smash season at the 2023 Adelaide Fringe, we're excited to share their extraordinary talent with the rest of Australia," Mr Kay said.
The show will open with a rousing program of South African freedom songs, before the repertoire echoes down through time to the USA, with beautiful renditions of the protest music of the Civil Rights Movement, including works by legendary artists James Brown, Sam Cooke, Stevie Wonder and the one-and-only Aretha Franklin.
Soweto's choir aster Shimmy Jiyane said that the show is very special for the choir.
"These are the songs that we grew up on; that inspired us and that keep inspiring us," Mr Jiyane said.
"Hope showcases how the power of song and the power of performance can inspire and soundtrack real change."
While in Australia, Soweto Gospel Choir will also team up with legendary Australian DJ Groove Terminator for the uplifting celebration of house music, History of House.
Formed to celebrate the unique and inspirational power of African Gospel music, Soweto Gospel Choir draws on the best talent from the many churches in and around Soweto.
The group are passionate about sharing the joy of faith through music with audiences and have been critically acclaimed around the world for their dedication.
The choir will be coming to Goulburn Performing Arts Centre on Thursday, October 5 from 7.30pm.
Tickets are available through the Soweto Gospel Choir website.
