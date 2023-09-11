Crews have extinguished a fire that broke out near Goulburn speedway at about 5pm.
RFS Southern Tablelands operational officer, Jacob Boddy, said Towrang and Goulburn units responded following reports of the fire, off Sydney Road. The outbreak was located some 500 metres up Speedway Road. It burnt out about half a hectare. The nearby BMX track helped contain the fire.
The cause is unknown at this stage.
Meantime, crews have been called to reports of a bush fire on Kooringaroo Road, off Mountain Ash Road, Gundary. No further information is available at this stage.
