Goulburn Post
Home/News/Latest News

RFS crews respond to outbreak near Goulburn speedway

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated September 11 2023 - 6:00pm, first published 5:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File photo supplied.
File photo supplied.

Crews have extinguished a fire that broke out near Goulburn speedway at about 5pm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.