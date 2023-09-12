Police appeal for public help after man dies in fail-to-stop crash

Police have appealed for information after an elderly man died in fail to stop pedestrian crash on Goulburn's outskirts on Monday, September 11.
At about 7.30pm emergency services were called to Middle Arm Road, Goulburn, following reports a person was lying in the middle of the road.
Officers found a pedestrian, suffering critical head injuries, some 500 metres from the Marys Mount intersection.
Police said members of the public had stopped to assist the 80-year-old man who was also treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics. However, he died at the scene.
"Initial inquiries indicate the man's injuries were consistent with being struck by a vehicle," police said.
Inspector Matt Hinton said the man was from Goulburn.
A crime scene was established which was forensically examined by specialist officers attached to the Crash Investigation Unit.
Crash investigators with the assistance of local detectives have commenced an investigation and will conduct inquiries including the man's movements prior to the incident.
As inquiries continue, investigators are seeking any witnesses, anyone who may have been travelling along Middle Arm Road or surrounding streets at the time and may have dashcam vision to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
A report will be prepared for the information of Coroner.
