Goulburn man dies in fail-to-stop pedestrian crash on district road

Updated September 12 2023 - 11:52am, first published 11:30am
Police appeal for public help after man dies in fail-to-stop crash
Police appeal for public help after man dies in fail-to-stop crash

Police have appealed for information after an elderly man died in fail to stop pedestrian crash on Goulburn's outskirts on Monday, September 11.

