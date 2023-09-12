Childcare demand is surging in Goulburn, with centres reporting long waiting lists and daily phone calls requesting placement.
It comes as two additional childcare facilities are under Goulburn Mulwaree Council planning assessment.
Robin Catling owns and manages River Heights Day Care in Fitzroy Street, one of the smallest childcare centres in Goulburn, but says her experience reflects that of every other local facility.
"I receive two or three phone calls each day asking whether I have places available," she said.
"I'm packed to the rafters at the moment and have four staff. It's absolutely impossible to get staff that will stay in the industry."
The 39-place centre keeps numbers at 25, which Ms Catling says is appropriate for the space and staffing.
But 85 children from 47 families are awaiting placement at River Heights. In the past six months, she's received 118 enquiries.
She sees the problem as three-fold; Goulburn's population is growing but childcare staffing ratios and training requirements are also playing roles.
"Even though childcare workers received a pay rise in June (four per cent on their base wage), it wasn't enough to draw people into the industry," Ms Catling said.
"Childcare workers are burnt out and the younger generation are not seeing it as an option because it's hard to balance work and study."
Ms Catling says she tries to enlist two trainees every year or two. However in the past year, four have dropped out.
New legislative ratios also require one staff member for every four children aged 0 to two-year; one staff to five children aged two to three; and one staff for every 10 children aged three to six. Ms Catling said she only had four children at the centre under two because she couldn't secure the staff.
At the same time, the state government has placed more emphasis on early childhood education and required that childcare facilities have trained educators. Ms Catling said the pressure was on providers to have a trained pre-school teachers. Parents who couldn't access this service "felt they were missing out."
She has also called for greater targeting of male childcare workers to address staff shortages.
Meantime, SDN Lady McKell long day care centre in Goulburn is also reporting "high demand and enquiries for places." A spokesman would not quantify the waiting list but said the centre followed "the priority access guidelines when reviewing enquiries."
The not-for-profit 73-place service caters for children aged from birth to school age.
"We have experienced significant growth in our waiting list over the past year. We find due to the lack of spaces available within the Goulburn area, families are putting their child's name down at multiple services," a spokesman said.
"With the recent closure of a room in another service in town this has also resulted in a large influx of families looking for places over the past few weeks."
The centre employs more than 25 staff.
While pressure builds on existing facilities, two childcare centres have been proposed for Goulburn. Figure 8 Design has lodged plans for a two-storey 109-place centre at 2 Record Street. The existing home would be demolished.
The facility would cater for children aged nought to five and employ 14 staff, according to documents. There would also be an underground 25-space car park.
Neighbours have raised traffic concerns, given the location in a cul-de-sac. The application remains under assessment.
Nearby, Baini Design has applied to demolish a home at 88 Queen Street, Bradfordville for a 63-place childcare centre. The single-storey building, with attic, would include three indoor play rooms, sleeping rooms staff and administrative areas and amenities.
Documents stated the facility would accept eight children aged nought to two; 25 aged two to three; and 30 aged three to five. It would employ 10 staff and provide six car parking spaces.
Both proposals are located in established residential areas.
