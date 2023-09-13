Artist Bill Dorman brings his latest sculpting exhibition 'Steeling Away' to Gallery on Track in early October.
The exhibition is the first for the artist since 2020 when the pandemic began.
Mr Dorman said it is great to have his work on display for a larger audience after so long.
"We had a little exhibition open for a while where we could only have so many people in at a time to see the work that had been done so to have my latest work shown at Gallery on Track at full capacity is amazing," Mr Dorman said.
With more than 50 years of scultping experience under his belt, the former art teacher said he is excited to show off what he has spent much of the year putting together.
For his latest exhibit he is choosing to showcase creations of boats made from various materials as well as some smaller, more wearable pieces.
"I have been working on lots of new material using stainless steel for a lot of the jewellery pieces and brass, copper and steel for the larger ones," Mr Dorman said.
The theme of the exhibition is based around boats and the Australian relationship with them.
A theme that Mr Dorman said is very relevant to Australia's history.
"From the First Nation's people using rafts to get around, to the convicts that came over on fleets to asylum seekers coming here on their boats, there's so much to unpack and I want this exhibition to show that," Mr Dorman said.
On one of the pieces on display, Mr Dorman has even utilised copper from the roofing of the Goulburn Courthouse that he believes would be hundreds of years old.
The exhibition will be running at Gallery On Track on Blackshaw Road from Saturday, October 7. Doors open at 2pm.
