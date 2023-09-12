Goulburn Post
The Russian Doll play premieres at GPAC for Festival of Regional Theatre

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 13 2023 - 5:18pm, first published September 12 2023 - 1:30pm
Ant Lewis, Martin Sanders and Pauline Mullen rehearse for the latest play to come to Goulburn. Image supplied.
Playwright David Cole is making his GPAC debut with his show 'The Russian Doll' to be premiered at the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre at the end of September.

