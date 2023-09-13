Tickets for the Murrumbateman Field Days are now on sale as the village gets ready to welcome hundreds of exhibitors and thousands of visitors across the weekend of October 21-22
The annual festival is the premier flagship event for the Yass Valley.
Running for more than 40 years, the event has seen hundreds of people gather from across the region for a day of celebrating all things farming.
Spread across 40 hectares, the 350 exhibitors will have something for everyone and will cater to agri-business and large-scale farmers to hobby farmers, rural lifestylers and tree- changers.
There will be tractors, farm machinery, house-building equipment, livestock, and for the families there will be lifestyle shopping, artisans and crafts.
Plenty of food and drinks and more entertainment will also be available throughout the weekend.
George the Farmer from ABC Kids TV will be providing entertainment.
Manager of the Field Days Tom White said that he will be a great asset to the event.
"He is one of Australia's best live farming children's performers and he brings together his love of the country to connect children with farming practices through fun songs and entertainment," Mr White said.
The Field Days are also welcoming another TV celebrity to the event - Farmer Dave and the Muttley Crew from Rufftracks.
In his interactive show, Dave and his super competitive agility dogs from the Muttley Crew bring together amazing canine performances and family-fun competitions including dog jumping and races.
New additions to the event this year include an earth moving demo area, agricultural drone displays, an artisan area and snake demonstrations.
There will be the regular Field Days' favourites including helicopter rides, antique machinery, livestock, horse displays, amusements, petting zoo, kid's farmyard trail with more to be announced.
Tickets are $20 for adults, kids under 12 are free. Concessions, youth and weekend tickets are also available.
Tickets can be purchased online at themfdays website.
