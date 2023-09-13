Goulburn Post
Murrumbateman Field Days tickets are now available for purchase

By Jacqueline Lyons
Updated September 13 2023 - 11:40am, first published 11:30am
Murrumbateman Field Days returns for another year. Images supplied.
Tickets for the Murrumbateman Field Days are now on sale as the village gets ready to welcome hundreds of exhibitors and thousands of visitors across the weekend of October 21-22

