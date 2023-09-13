Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Fantastic Furniture opens click and collect hub in Goulburn

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated September 13 2023 - 2:06pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fantastic Furniture Fyshwick store manager, Steve Abbruzzese, area manager Kathryn Dale and assistant manager at the chain's new 'click and collect hub in Finlay Road, Matt McMahon. Picture by Louise Thrower.
Fantastic Furniture Fyshwick store manager, Steve Abbruzzese, area manager Kathryn Dale and assistant manager at the chain's new 'click and collect hub in Finlay Road, Matt McMahon. Picture by Louise Thrower.

Goulburn's location was a key factor in a furniture chain's decision to locate a click and collect outlet in the city.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.