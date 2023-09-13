Goulburn's location was a key factor in a furniture chain's decision to locate a click and collect outlet in the city.
Fantastic Furniture opened its premises at unit 1/34 Finlay Road in the city's south on Wednesday, September 13.
It is the chain's first click and collect 'hub' for in Australia, according to Fyshwick store manager, Steve Abbruzzese.
"Goulburn's facility is the first of what we want to do regionally...It is a good trial because it is a centrally located regional town, close to Sydney and Canberra," he said.
"It means people don't have to travel into Canberra to pick up furniture and items. It's far cheaper to pick it up from here."
Goulburn's easy access off the freeway was a convincing factor.
Mr Abbruzzese said the outlet would tap into a large catchment, including the Southern Highlands, Goulburn and district and over to Yass.
The company was convinced there was sufficient demand after scrutinising postcodes from shoppers at the Canberra Fantastic Furniture store. Additional products are available online. The outlet has several 'core products' already in stock.
"Our feedback is that most people here don't need a store, can order furniture online and want it delivered to a location," Mr Abbruzzese said.
"...It's all trial by error. If it works without a showroom, this could be a thing for other regions."
Fantastic Furniture plans to establish another click and collect in an existing warehouse at Batemans Bay in October.
In Goulburn, the company has moved into a 942 square metre space in a large industrial unit built by Fobexu. Mr Abbruzzese said it wasn't built specifically for Fantastic Furniture but the company became aware of its availability and leased the space.
Another 988sqm unit remains for lease in an area gaining in popularity for industrial development. Nearby, storage units are planned for the Goulburn saleyard site.
The Fantastic Furniture hub was constructed on former Goulburn saleyard spelling paddocks, purchased by a local party in 2019.
The hub has employed four part-time local workers, including assistant manager, Matt McMahon.
Mr Abbruzzese said while it was early days, there was growing awareness of the facility. With the area's growth, changing work and shopping habits, he hoped the hub would take off.
Area manager, Kathryn Dale said the outlet was an "exciting development for Goulburn."
"I hope the community embraces the fact that we are more accessible for them and take the opportunity to purchase furniture," she said.
