Aged care facility respite resident dies after suspected hit and run

Warrigal Care Goulburn confirms death of resident on rural road

Updated September 14 2023 - 2:10pm, first published 9:30am
Police have revealed that a man who died in an apparent hit and run crash at Goulburn on Monday, September 11 had been residing at an aged care facility.

