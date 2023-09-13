Aged care facility respite resident dies after suspected hit and run

Police have revealed that a man who died in an apparent hit and run crash at Goulburn on Monday, September 11 had been residing at an aged care facility.
Detective chief inspector Brendan Bernie also said inquiries were continuing into how the 80-year-old man reached Middle Arm Road, where he was found by a motorist lying on the road at 7.30pm.
Police said his injuries were consistent with being struck by a vehicle, which did not stop. Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the man died at the scene.
A Warrigal aged care spokesperson confirmed the man was a respite resident at the St Aubyn Road facility, Marys Mount, approximately 2km away from where he was found.
"We have extended our heartfelt sympathies to the family during this incredibly challenging time," a spokesperson said in a statement.
"Our thoughts are with them and we are providing them with all possible support.
"Warrigal is deeply committed to the safety and wellbeing of our residents. We are cooperating fully with the local police investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident."
The man was found about 500 metres north of the Marys Mount Road intersection, on Middle Arm Road.
DCI Bernie could not comment on the man's prior health condition or say how long he had been missing from the facility. These aspects would form part of the investigation.
However he told The Post there were significant gaps between when the man was last seen at the facility and the time at which he was found on Middle Arm Road.
He said there was nothing to suggest the man had been lying on the road for an extended period of time.
"If he was struck by a motor vehicle, the driver has potentially not realised they have hit him or has just failed to stop," DCI Bernie said.
Police have renewed their calls for any witnesses, including those who might have been travelling on Middle Arm Road or surrounding streets at the time and/or have dashcam vision. People can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
