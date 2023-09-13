Body found in Yass River identified as missing woman

A body was discovered in the Yass River last week and has since been identified as a woman who was earlier reported missing.
Thirty-four-year-old, Tina Quinn, was last seen at a property on Yass River Road, Yass River, about 10.30am on Sunday, July 16.
She was reported missing to officers from The Hume Police District, who started inquiries into her whereabouts with extensive searches conducted of the surrounding area.
Emergency services carried out land and air searches with support from rescue helicopters.
Police divers also investigated dams on the property.
On Sunday, September 3, the body of a woman was located in the Yass River at Yass. Police said she was found 6km from the property at which she was last seen. A farmer found her body.
The body has now been identified as that of the missing woman, however, will undergo a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death.
A report will be prepared for the Coroner.
