Body found in Yass River identified as missing woman

Updated September 14 2023 - 12:10pm, first published September 13 2023 - 4:28pm
A body found in the Yass River has been identified as a 34-year-old woman who was earlier reported missing. File photo.
A body was discovered in the Yass River last week and has since been identified as a woman who was earlier reported missing.

