Crookwell Australian Agricultural Centre take part in Blue Tree Project ahead of R U OK day

JL
By Jacqueline Lyons
Updated September 14 2023 - 11:07am, first published 11:00am
Students from Crookwell Highschool assist with painting a tree bright blue to start a conversation about mental health. Image supplied.
The Australian Agricultural Centre teamed up with Crookwell High School to take part in the Blue Tree Project ahead of R U OK day on Tuesday, September 12.

