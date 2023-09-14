The Australian Agricultural Centre teamed up with Crookwell High School to take part in the Blue Tree Project ahead of R U OK day on Tuesday, September 12.
The Blue Tree Organisation works year round to paint trees blue around the country to spark up a conversation about mental health.
Australian Agriculture Centre CEO and Upper Lachlan Shire councillor Jo Marshall called on volunteers from Cafe Zestt and Crookwell High to make sure Crookwell took part in the project.
"We headed out there and were lucky enough to have students from Crookwell High to help us paint the bottom of the tree and managed to get it done in a few hours," Ms Marshall said.
Ms Marshall said she saw the tree on the side of the road that she knows a lot of people drive past and knew what she had to do.
"There was a tree on the highway that I know wasn't going to fall over so I figured it would be the best option to start the project," Ms Marshall said.
The chosen tree is along Crookwell Road about 15kms between Goulburn and Crookwell.
"If you see a tree on the side of the road that's painted bright blue it might start a conversation that leads somewhere."
Kennards Goulburn and Goulburn Bunnings made it all possible.
"We really couldn't have completed the project so quickly without the paint sprayer and cherry picker from Kennards and the paint donated by Bunnings," Ms Marshall said.
If you or anyone you know is struggling with mental health, resources are available at the RUOK website, Lifeline on 13 11 14, or beyondblue 1300 22 4636
