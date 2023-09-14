Goulburn Post
Goulburn Mulwaree Council teams up with headspace for R U OK day

By Jacqueline Lyons
Updated September 15 2023 - 2:46pm, first published 2:00am
Hume Police Youth Officer constable Barb Beard, Goulburn Mulwaree Youth Services worker Anna Wishart, Community Engagement Officer Esther Ramsay and Headspace Community Engagemenet Officer Kelly Maher put on a breakfast for The Crescent School. Image by Jacqui Lyons.
Headspace brought food and a conversation to Mulwaree High school, Goulburn Public High school and the Crescent School as part of R U OK day on Thursday, September 14.

