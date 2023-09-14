Headspace brought food and a conversation to Mulwaree High school, Goulburn Public High school and the Crescent School as part of R U OK day on Thursday, September 14.
The organisation teamed up with Goulburn Mulwaree Council to provide pancakes and a sausage sizzle to encourage students to ask each other the question, 'are you okay?'.
While it might be a simple question to ask, the organisation works to promote awareness when it comes to mental health issues.
Headspace community engagement officer Esther Ramsay said that Headspace works year-round to start up the promote asking the question.
"R U OK day opens up conversations that may not normally take place," Ms Ramsay said.
"Having these conversations reduces the stigma around mental health and helps build help-seeking skills that allows young people to come access services like Headspace for improved mental health and well being outcomes."
Across the span of two days, the team members spent hours at the barbecue providing students between Year 7 and Year 12 with pancakes or sausage sandwiches along with bright yellow merchandise including wrist bands, stress balls, badges and stickers to promote the question.
The children were delighted and excited by the chance to get a feed while members from Headspace encouraged a conversation around the event.
Ms Ramsay said it was a great opportunity to unite the community for a serious discussion.
"It's a privilege to partner with Goulburn Mulwaree Council Youth Services and get into so many schools so we can reach as many young people as possible," Ms Ramsay said.
If you or anyone you know is struggling with mental health, resources are available at the R U OK website, Lifeline on 13 11 14, or beyondblue 1300 22 4636.
