Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Inland NSW to enjoy sunny 25 degree weekend conditions

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated September 14 2023 - 10:24am, first published 10:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The weekend could be ice cream weather with sunny tops of between 24 and 27 expected for much of inland NSW. File photo.
The weekend could be ice cream weather with sunny tops of between 24 and 27 expected for much of inland NSW. File photo.

Following a return to wintery conditions, the mercury is set to climb to balmy spring time tops for much of inland NSW this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jorja McDonnell

Jorja McDonnell

Journalist

Jorja reports for the South Coast Register, and occasionally the Milton-Ulladulla Times. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.