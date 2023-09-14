Following a return to wintery conditions, the mercury is set to climb to balmy spring time tops for much of inland NSW this weekend.
A cold snap last week saw overnight temperatures plunged back into the negatives, while the Bureau of Meteorology's Kate Doyle said balmy conditions will return this weekend thanks to a high pressure system.
"We've got a strong high pressure system centred over south east Australia at the moment, just off the coast, which is going to be encouraging dry and unsettled weather conditions for much of the region," Ms Doyle said.
"Hot conditions are expected to develop from Wednesday, as northerly winds manage to drag heat from inland Australia, down to the southeast of New South Wales.
"That heat is likely to persist into the weekend, and into the beginning of next week."
Goulburn will enjoy 24 degree tops through Friday, Saturday and Sunday with overnight lows also climbing into the double digits. Monday is a predicted top for the week with 27 degrees the forecast.
It will be slightly warmer still for Highlands residents with Bowral predicted to see tops of 26 through Friday to Sunday, while Monday is expected to bring temperatures bordering on 30 degrees.
Moss Vale will similarly see tops of 26 with clouds on Friday clearing to weekend sunshine with overnight temperatures hovering around 12 degrees.
Further south in Queanbeyan, the conditions will mirror Goulburn with sunny daytime tops of 24 expected for most of the weekend with Monday also providing a near-summer spike on the mercury.
Braidwood will have similar conditions also enjoying 24 degree tops and overnight lows around 12 degrees.
On top of the warm weekend, the Bureau has warned of high fire danger, thanks to windy conditions also on the forecast.
"We do expect some strong and gusty winds. [From around] the alpine peaks of New South Wales on Friday and Saturday, we have got a cold front which is going to be slipping to the south," Ms Doyle said.
"It's not bringing much in the way of rain, but it could bring some windy conditions which will help pick up that fire danger.
"There is elevated fire danger from Friday onwards, due to those windy conditions and the warm temperatures."
