The bacon might have been a "bit crispy," but aromas emanating from a barbecue at Goulburn Police Station on Thursday were enough to entice.
RJ Sidney Craig funeral director, Dan Strickland, a former police officer, helped cook up a storm for emergency services workers as part of RUOK day.
The initiative was co-funded by RJ Sidney Craig and police.
Mr Strickland, also a former Mission Australia area manager, said it was a sad reality that nine people took their lives daily across the nation and many more made attempts to do so.
"These are real figures," he said.
"...RUOK day is just one day of the year but it highlights the need to look after your mates. I've had tough times in my life and it has helped to talk to people like Matt (Hinton - police officer in charge at Goulburn Police Station).
"Those little things make a difference. If you see someone down the street, say G'day and give them a smile because it may just make a difference to their day. Don't underestimate its value."
Inspector Hinton reiterated this message.
"We all know the pressures of life are quite difficult and even small gestures for police help. They face crises and different situations every day that are stressful for them and the people they affect. We are all people in the end," he said.
"RUOK day is one opportunity to look at the bigger picture of mental health and wellbeing for police officers."
Inspector Hinton said the NSW Police Commissioner's PULSE program was a major investment in officers' and their families' welfare. It incorporates psychologists, psychiatrists, exercise physiologists and gym sessions.
The program has been introduced at Goulburn, complete with a gym at the police station. It is being rolled out to as many stations as possible.
Mayor Peter Walker also popped in on the gathering. He thanked emergency services for their work and urged everyone to speak up if they needed help.
"There is no such thing as RUOK Day. It is RUOK Day every day," he said.
