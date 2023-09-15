Goulburn Post
CareSouth Goulburn puts out calls for more volunteers ahead of Foster Care Week

JL
By Jacqueline Lyons
Updated September 15 2023 - 12:48pm, first published 12:00pm
CareSafe Regional Manager Lauren Holmes appreciates the support of local businesses such at The Park Cafe on Auburn Street. Image by Jacqui Lyons.
The efforts of foster carers across the region have been recognized ahead of Foster Care Week that kicked off on Monday, September 11.

