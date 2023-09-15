The efforts of foster carers across the region have been recognized ahead of Foster Care Week that kicked off on Monday, September 11.
While the efforts have been recognized, the demand for carers continues to increase.
ALSO READ:
CareSouth Goulburn currently has 59 young people in their foster program and the amount of carers available to take them on board is lacking.
CareSouth Regional Manager Lauren Holmes said that the need for more carers is as critical as ever.
"On average we need around 600 new carers a year and the numbers keep climbing," Ms Holmes said.
"In the Goulburn region we have 46 families that take in people of all ages for varying amounts of time that we are very grateful for but there is an ongoing demand for more."
Across the region there are hundreds of children that don't currently have a safe space to call home.
The theme for this year's Foster Care Week is 'Heart of Gold,' a theme that the organisation is hoping will encourage more people with exactly that to sign up for the program.
Carer Ross Macdonald said that signing up to be a carer is the most rewarding thing he and his partner has done.
"We started taking care of our little one a few months back and it amazes me how much my partner and I still learn off them," Mr Macdonald said.
"What drew us to foster care rather than adoption was the flexibility of the programs, there are so many options, from short term care to bordering on adoption, it just felt like a really great opportunity."
Mr Macdonald said that the best thing about the whole process is watching the kids succeed.
"It feels really great to give them opportunities they might not have had otherwise," Mr Macdonald said.
NSW is looking for around 600 new foster carers a week to keep up with the demands.
Ms Holmes said that there is no discrimination when it comes to who they are looking for when it comes to carers
"No matter where you live, whether you have a partner or kids, you can sign up to become a carer," Ms Holmes said.
"As long as these kids have a place where they know where their next meal is coming from, that's all that matters."
To register to learn more about becoming a foster carer in any capacity you can call 1300 554 260 or visit the CareSouth website.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.