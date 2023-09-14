Goulburn Post
Home/News/Latest News

Goulburn Police detain man following behaviour in licensed premises

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated September 14 2023 - 1:47pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Goulburn Police Station. Picture by Louise Thrower.
Goulburn Police Station. Picture by Louise Thrower.

A man has been detained following his alleged behaviour at a Goulburn licensed premises.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.