A man has been detained following his alleged behaviour at a Goulburn licensed premises.
Inspector Matt Hinton said police were called to the Auburn Street premises at 11.20am Thursday, September 14 to reports that a man was refusing to leave and was throwing items around.
The man left a short time later. Officers saw him a short time later near Belmore Park. The Goulburn Post observed that he was yelling obscenities and waving his arms around. Police warned him to calm down and said if not, they would use their taser. However the taser was not deployed.
Officers spoke to the 44-year-old Goulburn man, whom Inspector Hinton said was "severely intoxicated."
He was detained and taken to the police station. An ambulance subsequently conveyed the man to Goulburn Base Hospital due to his intoxication level.
Inspector Hinton said further investigations were underway into the alleged offences committed.
