Lauren Hogan has learnt much in her role as Goulburn's Parkinson's Disease support nurse over the past 18 months.
But a July conference in Barcelona proved especially informative in understanding the nervous system disorder that has affected so many in Goulburn and district.
The forum united 2600 people including medical professionals, researchers, nurses and those living with the condition. It covered new insights into causes, medication breakthroughs, the benefits of allied health and more.
"It was really humbling to be part of it and to hear from people about their journey with Parkinson's because sometimes we can get get up in the medical aspects," Ms Hogan said.
"It absolutely informed my day-to-day practice with patients and reaffirmed what I've been doing."
Now, the Lions Club of Goulburn City has donated $5000 towards the cost of her trip and her ongoing role.
President, Pru Rickard, said the club believed it was an important cause to support.
"I was a nurse at Kenmore Hospital and also worked in aged care. I looked after a lot of people with Parkinson's Disease," she said.
"The club will try to donate regularly because it's a good project for us."
The cheque was presented at the Goulburn Parkinson's Support Group's monthly meeting at the Workers Club on Thursday, September 14.
The group's coordinator, Gill O'Connor, said members were very grateful for the donation.
"(Assistant coordinator) Warwick Bisset and I gave a talk to Lions in May and explained the need for extra funding to send Lauren to Barcelona, so we were thrilled to receive this," she said.
The group also raised money towards Ms Hogan's conference and travel costs.
Her appointment 18 months ago followed years of fundraising and lobbying for a Parkinson's support nurse in Goulburn. Ms Hogan's role is equally funded by NSW Health and Parkinson's NSW. Last December, the former committed to a further two years' funding. However the local support group continues to raise money for initiatives such as the conference.
During Ms Hogan's time, client numbers have grown to 70 across Goulburn, Crookwell, Yass and Queanbeyan.
She gave support group members an update on the Barcelona conference at their meeting on Thursday.
