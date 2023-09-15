Goulburn Post
Goulburn kids can attend Highlands Soccer Association and Macarthur FC's spring school holiday clinic

By Highlands Soccer Association
September 15 2023 - 11:00am
Macarthur FC's spring school holiday clinic is coming. Picture from Macarthur FC's Facebook page.
In partnership with Macarthur FC, the Highlands Soccer Association will be hosting a spring school holiday clinic at the Church Road Playing Fields from 9am to 1pm on Tuesday, September 26.

