In partnership with Macarthur FC, the Highlands Soccer Association will be hosting a spring school holiday clinic at the Church Road Playing Fields from 9am to 1pm on Tuesday, September 26.
Just an hour away from Goulburn, the clinic is a fun and educational way for children to increase their footballing knowledge and development, allowing them to enhance their skill level while in a fun, team environment.
Qualified coaches will provide high quality sessions focusing on technique, game awareness and playing the Macarthur FC way.
The event, open to Boys and Girls aged five to 13, costs $70 and all clinic packages include:
The Macarthur FC Training Kit is mandatory for all participants to wear and can be purchased for $45 upon registration.
The kit can be used at multiple holiday clinics.
To register, email dir.records@hsa.org.au or dir.comps@hsa.org.au.
