Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Comment

It seems that shopping centre car parks are simply the worst

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated September 16 2023 - 1:30pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grumpy Old Man - I need to park these concerns while shopping
Grumpy Old Man - I need to park these concerns while shopping

There is an old episode of The Simpsons, featuring Bart arriving at school early and repainting lines in the teachers' car park, making them slightly narrower than they had been.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.