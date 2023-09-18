Opera production group Gilbert and Sullivan bring their latest masterpiece IOLANTHE to GPAC. When the eternally young fairy Iolanthe falls in love with a mortal, not even her friendship with the fairy queen can prevent her banishment for breaking fairy law. Her secret, half-fairy son Strephon fights against identity, class, politics and the law itself to be with his love Phyllis, an effort made harder by her legal guardian and wannabe suitor, the Lord chancellor, who has been in a downhill spiral ever since the disappearance of his beloved Iolanthe. The play is directed by Sarah Pearce and will be coming to 163 Auburn Street, Goulburn on Saturday, September 23 from 2pm. Email GPAC@goulburn.nsw.gov.au. Phone 4823 4999.