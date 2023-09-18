Women's Circle
Sisters of Sacred Sound
Sisters of Sacred Sound gather together to unite women. Awaken your highest potential through sacred music, sound bath, meditations, blessings, activations and beautiful ceremonies that will bring you back to yourself and infinite love. The group offers the opportunity to offer up your intentions and plant seeds during the powerful energy of the moon while sharing cacao. The sacred space is specifically designed for women that need time to themselves and have fun with supportive, creative and empowering women. The gathering will be taking place at 105 Auburn Street, Goulburn on Thursday, September 21 from 6pm. Email sacredfemawaken@gmail.com.
Each year, the Goulburn Race Club hosts 20 race days. A full TAB, onsite bookmakers, bar and canteen facilities make the venue the perfect place to watch the some of the best thoroughbred raising in country NSW. The next race day will be on Friday, September 22 from 12pm to 5pm at Racecourse Drive, Goulburn. Email Goulburngrc@bigpond.com. Phone 4822 2222.
Mick Kidd has been performing for more than 35 years and he is bringing his latest show to the Goulburn Club. The acoustic blues' singer brings his own distinctive style of 'slidin stompin' acoustic blues in his latest show. The Adelaide Hills based artist has been part of the local scene for decades and has received countless awards. Mr Kidd was also the lead guitarist for both the Adelaide & Darwin Symphony Orchestra's " Pink Floyd Tribute'' events in 2008 & 2016. The event will be taking place at 19 Market Street, Goulburn on Friday, September 22 from 7pm. Phone 4821 2043. Email music@goulburnclub.com.au.
Sponsored by First National Real Estate, the Goulburn Plate invites golfing enthusiasts to join their weekend long competition. With plenty of prizes up for grabs, the competition is open to all male amateur golfers who hold an AGU handicap. The event tees off from Saturday, September 23 from 7.30am at Goulburn Golf Club on Blackshaw road. Phone 4821 2454. Email ggcmatchcommittee@gmail.com.
Goulburn Parkrun is a free, weekly run open to people of all ages. The run is for enjoyment so people of all abilities are encouraged to join in the five-kilometre timed run. Register via the website and bring a printed copy of your barcode if you want your time recorded. The next run starts at 8am at Marsden Weir Park on Saturday, September 16. Email goulburnhelpers@parkrun.com.
Opera production group Gilbert and Sullivan bring their latest masterpiece IOLANTHE to GPAC. When the eternally young fairy Iolanthe falls in love with a mortal, not even her friendship with the fairy queen can prevent her banishment for breaking fairy law. Her secret, half-fairy son Strephon fights against identity, class, politics and the law itself to be with his love Phyllis, an effort made harder by her legal guardian and wannabe suitor, the Lord chancellor, who has been in a downhill spiral ever since the disappearance of his beloved Iolanthe. The play is directed by Sarah Pearce and will be coming to 163 Auburn Street, Goulburn on Saturday, September 23 from 2pm. Email GPAC@goulburn.nsw.gov.au. Phone 4823 4999.
On the fourth Saturday of every month (third Saturday in December and not held in January) there are local crafts, arts, produce and plants available at the popular Markets on Bourke. Find a collection of great food, fresh flowers and other local goodies at a range of market stalls. The next event starts at 9am on Saturday, September 23 at the Goulburn Scout Hall. Phone 0429 602 597 for information.
A collection of classic cars are displayed at the Goulburn Courthouse on the last Sunday of every month. Bring the whole family and enjoy classic cars, play in the park, and support local cafes and businesses. The event is held rain, hail or shine at the Goulburn Courthouse on Montague Street, Goulburn on Sunday, September 24 from 10am to 11.30am. Email missveedub@hotmail.com.
A school holiday screening of Steven Spielberg's iconic play The Goonies will be shown at GPAC. Come witness the collaboration of Spielberg, Richard Donner and Chris Columbus in the iconic film about the adventure of subterranean caverns, sunken galleons and a fortune in lost pirate treasure waiting to be found by a group of friends known as the Goonies. The screening will be taking place at 163 Auburn Street, Goulburn on Sunday, September 24 from 7pm. Email GPAC@goulburn.nsw.gov.au. Phone 4823 4999.
Pheasant Wood Circuit holds a gripping four hour endurance race for 1986-2007 vehicle models, set over eight rounds with a minimum of three drivers per vehicle. The day showcases local and national teams and drivers who are keen to steal the title! Enjoy a snack or coffee while rubbing shoulders with local legends and seeing the magic up close. Facilities on track include a café, on-site, undercover seating area, family and dog friendly public facilities, a wheelchair accessible viewing platform as well as private booths. The race kicks off on Sunday, September 24 from 7.30am at 8 Prairie Oak Road, Marulan. Email fun@pheasantwood.com.au. Phone 4841 1422.
