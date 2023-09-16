The Goulburn Smallbore Rifle Club is back up and shooting for the 2023 season.
There was been a busy start to the competition, with members travelling far and wide to compete, and results were fantastic for club members.
September 2-3 was a busy weekend for shooters, with two different events happening simultaneously.
Jan and Brian Mitchell travelled to East Seaham, north of Newcastle, for the 2023 Sporting Shooters Association of Australia (SSAA) National Rimfire Score Championships.
The two competed with a high class of other competitors and achieved some awesome results.
Brian came second, taking out the National Silver Medal for the Heavy Rimfire Class at 50m and also won three Top Ten patches.
Jan came third and won the National Bronze Medal for the Light Rimfire class at 50m and three Top Ten patches.
There was also a prize shoot at the North Rocks Smallbore Rifle Club, with Benchrest and Prone being shot on the Saturday.
This shoot was shot at 50m and 20m.
In the 50m benchrest, the best possible score was 600 with 60 centrals.
In the 20m Benchrest, the best possible score was 400.40.
In the 50m Prone, the best possible score was 600.
In the 20m Prone, the best possible score was 400.
The club meets at the range at the top end of Sports Way off Finlay Road.
The range is usually open on Sunday from about 9:30am for practice, training and club competitions.
Beginners, shooters new to target competition and juniors aged 12 and over (supervised by a licensed adult guardian) are welcome.
