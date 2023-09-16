Goulburn Post
Goulburn Smallbore Rifle Club shooters do well in Newcastle and North Rocks competitions

By Kylie Watts
September 16 2023 - 10:00am
The Goulburn Workers Smallbore Rifle Club's newest junior Jackson Simons. Picture supplied.
The Goulburn Smallbore Rifle Club is back up and shooting for the 2023 season.

