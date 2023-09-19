In a new play combining two iconic shows, Sydney Opera duo Gilbert and Sullivan are bringing their latest show "Iolanthe" to Goulburn Performing Arts Centre in September.
The play consists of a crossover between Beethoven's Fifth and Shakespeare's Midsummer Night's Dream with a modern twist.
ALSO READ:
Director and choreographer Sarah Pearce said that the show has come together well and was excited to be asked to take part in the experience.
"I was approached for the project a few months ago and was asked to basically asked to reimagine the play for a more modern audience," Ms Pearce said.
"I have loved the opportunity to make sure younger people get to experience the work behind the two plays in a way that is a bit more relevant to them."
The show will be the first directed by only herself.
"I studied musical theatre and have worked in choreography and assistant directing but this is the first one that has been all me," Ms Pearce said.
The story follows the journey of the eternally young fairy Iolanthe falling in love with a mortal and the social battles the pair need to overcome to keep their love alive.
Along with the dramatic love story, the show explores the concepts of fate versus chance, free spirits versus concrete thinkers, rainbows versus black and white, nature versus nurture as well as fairies and politicians.
The show stars emerging young Australian actors Oskar Loofs, Tobias Page, William Papantoniou, Nathan Knight and many more.
Accompanied by a full orchestra, Tantantara Zing BOOM, the show is set to be a huge success as they tour the country.
Ms Pearce said that the thing that she is most excited about is to witness the audience's response.
"I think it will be really cool to see people who are familiar with the plays and compare their reactions to the younger audience who might have less of an idea of the concepts," Ms Pearce said.
The musical performance will be coming to Goulburn Performing Arts Centre on Saturday, September 23 from 2pm.
Tickets can be purchased through the GPAC website.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.