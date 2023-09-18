The Hume Conservatorium has announced a new program for their students.
The 'The Duos Program' is designed to bring together students of different musical talents to perform together under the guidance of professional musicians and educators.
Led by senior voice tutor Robyn Slater and associate director of education, Andrew Picker, the program creates more opportunities for music students to collaborate on projects, develop relationships and create music together.
Mr Picker said he is excited for the benefits that will be provided to students as a result of the program.
"When making music with others, everyone works together to make an incredible sound that isn't possible by ourselves.," Mr Picker said.
"Programs like the Hume Con Duos are important to extending music education and building communities of musicians,"
"Everyone has an important job and when it all comes together, it is one of the greatest feelings."
He said that one of the most joyous things in the world was to harmonise and play music with others to become part of a chorus of music makers.
He also feels there is benefits to be had from an educational standpoint.
"When playing music with others, your brain gets a super workout, you are developing and applying critical thinking skills, and advanced fine motor skills, you learn how to lead, how to be a part of a team and how to communicate in a group in a way that gets results and has everyone feeling good about the process," Mr Picker said.
"You get to see the benefit of hard work in preparation. You learn grit, resilience, and perseverance through overcoming the challenges of learning a piece. And finally, pride, in a job well done when you perform your part with the group."
He said the Hume Conservatorium had a myriad of students learning a vast array of musical styles meaning pairing students up as a duo could introduce them to new instruments and new sounds.
HumeCon CEO George Brenan said he is thrilled with the innovations and programs that staff have been developing at Hume Con.
Other additions to Hume Con's programs include composition, working with synthesisers, understanding recording and music production technology, NUVO instruments for young wind players and new performance groups such as the junior concert band.
"These new opportunities to learn and collaborate are an essential part of why we have conservatoriums. They are a great example of why regional conservatoriums are greater than the sum of their parts. Duos in particular are a great way for students learning instruments solo to experience collaborative music making with their peers," Mr Brenan said.
The first group of students working in Duos will show their stuff at a free Duos concert Thursday, September 21 from 6.30pm in the Old Ceramics Hall off Verner Street at the Conservatorium.
An open rehearsal with Vocalocal and Voiceworks choirs at 6.30pm will also be happening on Wednesday, September 20.
All further information can be accessed through the HumeCon website.
