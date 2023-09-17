The junior Goulburn and District Netball Association (GDHA) season has come to an end with a grand final played in in front of a decent crowd.
Dominating from start to finish, Joeys were too good for the Crookwell Clovers, winning 50-4 at Carr Confoy Park on Saturday, September 16 to take home the junior mixed title.
The result didn't come as a surprise as the Joeys were undefeated all year heading into the big dance.
Despite the one-sided scoreline, the Clovers were still able to put up a spirited final term.
GDHA's junior coordinator Amy Byrne, who enjoyed the final, said she would have liked to see more participants this year.
"We didn't get as many players as we would have liked, but this was the biggest turnout we had all season," she said.
"However, we have our twilight competition coming up in October which also involves juniors, so we're hoping that numbers grow from there."
The competition involved players aged from five to 13-years-old and Byrne said she wanted the players to "have fun, make friends and learn new skills".
