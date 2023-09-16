A small group of Goulburn West Public School students have achieved something quite extraordinary.
The school's female basketball team were crowned champions of the Primary School Sports Association (PSSA) Basketball Knockout competition for the South Coast region following their 40-15 victory over Merimbula recently.
Goulburn West basketball coach Melissa McKellar, who is also one of the assistant principals, said the girls thoroughly deserved the accolade given the hard work they put in and the positive attitude shown.
"They are all so capable, mature and are a great bunch of girls," she said.
"We have a few girls who can really work well together and the others just fit in when we have possession.
"Our defence was solid and would be their biggest strength on the court."
Taking out the title was made even more remarkable given the lack of experience McKellar had in coaching basketball.
"I have a netball background, but I inherited the basketball team when I became a teacher here because there was no one else willing to take them on," McKellar said.
"I had a lot of help from the parents and I don't think we could have done it without them."
During the matches, McKellar was tasked with running the subs and ensuring that the strongest team possible was fielded.
When the school put out an expression of interest, McKellar said not many signed up, but those who did all made the team.
"We took in girls who were already playing basketball or had a keen interest in the sport," she said.
"There were only 10 girls who signed up, so they all made the team and had a go.
"They were of differing abilities, but they all played together so well."
The PSSA provides opportunities for primary students to participate in competitive sport at the state level and above.
Being named PSSA champions of the South Coast region meant the girls finished top eight in the state and will now be off to the State Finals in Penrith on October 20.
