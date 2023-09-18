They've finally achieved greatness.
Half a decade ago, Naomi Jones signed up to coach the Goulburn and District Hockey Association's (GDHA) Capital League One women's side with one goal in mind.
She wanted to guide the side to a tournament within five years and that was exactly what happened at the National Hockey Centre on Saturday, September 17.
"There has been plenty of growth in the last five years," Jones said.
"We've been rebuilding with quite a young squad and we got better and better each year before peaking this season.
"We've been on the losing end of grand finals in the past couple of years, but it was good to get there in the end."
Both Goulburn and the Tuggeranong Vikings Hockey Club struggled to break the deadlock in the first half of the women's Hockey ACT Capital League Division One grand final, but the second half was a completely different story.
Goulburn was able to muscle away to a 3-0 lead thanks to goals from Laura Gray, Makayla Jones and Bella Croker before the Vikings scored a consolation goal seconds before the final buzzer.
Alana Kavanagh was named the best and fairest of the grand final.
Jones was delighted with her side's performance and said there were a couple of factors that led to a dominant display in the second half.
"The girls dug deep and played hard," she said.
"We started a bit nervously but by half time, we found our feet and connected really well.
"We settled in and trusted our game plan.
When asked about the tactics throughout the four quarters, Jones said she felt the Vikings managed to counter her side's strength early on, but Goulburn managed to problem solve successfully.
"We love using our space and playing with speed, but Tuggeranong did well to compress both of those things," she said.
"We got some good pressing turnovers, worked hard to get ourselves out in open spaces and were able to capitalise on that.
Looking at the season as a whole, Jones said her side had a really consistent year.
"We started really well and kept up our level all year," she said.
Goulburn won 19 of their 21 matches, with their only two losses coming in rounds 10 and 18.
Reflecting on her fifth year as coach, Jones said she had a great time because the girls were a lovely group and worked really hard.
Goulburn also had a team take part in the men's Capital League Division Two competition, but they went down 4-3 to Central.
