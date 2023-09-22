The gesture came out of the blue at Goulburn Legacy's recent changeover dinner.
Incoming president, Greg Seaman was acknowledging Tony and Adriana Lamarra's support of the organisation over many years.
READ MORE:
In turn, Mr Lamarra presented a $5000 cheque to the charity on behalf of himself and Adriana, much to Mr Seaman's surprise.
"I have a lot of time for Legacy," he told The Post.
"I've had an association with it since I came to town (in the 1950s)."
Not only has the couple given generously on an annual basis, Goulburn City Lions Club, of which he's a member, has also donated regularly. The club gave funds to Legacy Lodge's construction, along with many others. The Lagoon Street facility accommodates just some of the 99 war widows under Goulburn Legacy's care.
Legacy president of the past two years, Don Pennay, handed the reins over to Mr Seaman at the September 15 changeover dinner.
Mayor Peter Walker, deputy mayor Steve Ruddell, Legacy Australia director Peter Kalkman and Legacy Foundation director, Greg Keir were among those who joined Goulburn legatees, partners and special guests for the Goulburn Soldiers Club function.
In his outgoing report, Mr Pennay said it had been a privilege to serve in the role and thanked Legatees for their support.
Highlights included an invitation to recite the ode at the Australian War Memorial at the start of Legacy Appeals Week.
"I was (also) truly proud to have been able to light the memorial torch in with (Legatee) Rob Willson) in Belmore Park for the Legacy centenary relay," Mr Pennay said.
The easing of COVID-19 restrictions had enabled the organisation to recommence fundraising. Mr Pennay also thanked service organisations such as Lions, the RSL Sub Branch and National Serviceman's Association for their support.
Mr Pennay said a large number of beneficiaries were now in aged care and required a "different kind of help" from Legacy.
"Legacy as a whole is also looking after the families of 4G (Timor, Solomon Islands, Iraq and Afghanistan) veterans and families)," he said.
Mr Pennay said it was important to reach out to these veterans and make them aware of what the organisation offered.
He also thanked now retired office manager, Linda Marchet, for her 13 years' service and welcomed her replacement, Tina Smithson.
Mr Kalkman spoke about Legacy's broader challenges, including the need to recruit a "friends group, building on the Centenary Torch Relay's fundraising success.
Mr Seaman told the gathering that Goulburn Legacy was "going from strength to strength."
"We are financially sound, have a growing membership and good social activities (for the widows)," he said.
Mr Seaman will serve as president until 2025. It is his second term in the role.
The other office bearers for 2023 to 2025 are: Senior vice-president and assistant treasurer - Dean Ferraris; junior vice-president - Bill Curry; honorary secretary and public officer - John Broadhead; assistant secretary - Jean Lloyd; honorary treasurer - Justin Hawkins; public relations - Louise Thrower; Braidwood torchbearers liaison officer - Maureen Faviell; widows club liaison officer - Michael Keegan; sergeant at arms - Don Pennay.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.