Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

Lamarras add a little extra at Goulburn Legacy's changeover dinner

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
September 22 2023 - 5:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The gesture came out of the blue at Goulburn Legacy's recent changeover dinner.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.