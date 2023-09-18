Goulburn Post
Goulburn CWA branch gears up for centenary celebrations

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated September 18 2023 - 12:37pm, first published 12:30pm
Five members of the Prell family will be guests of honour at a function celebrating Goulburn CWA branch's 100th birthday on Thursday, September 21.

