Five members of the Prell family will be guests of honour at a function celebrating Goulburn CWA branch's 100th birthday on Thursday, September 21.
The descendants of branch founder, Ivy Prell, of historic Crookwell district pastoral property, Gundowringa will join CWA state president, Joy Beames, civic leaders and some 70 guests for the centenary celebrations.
They begin with a service officiated by acting Dean, Anne Wentzel, at Saint Saviour's Cathedral, followed by a lunch at the Goulburn Workers Club.
Current branch president, Colleen Cooper, said the members were excited about the "major milestone." It was also a time to reflect on a rich history.
Ivy Prell established the branch as an outlet for rural women. At the first meeting in the former Goulburn town hall on September 21, 1923, Ivy was elected president. She served in the role for 37 years, served on the state executive and was the first Southern Tablelands CWA group president.
She also jointly guaranteed a loan to build the CWA rooms in Montague Street, which was named in her honour and has remained the meeting point to this day. Longtime member, Elizabeth Ranger, stated in her history that Mrs Prell upheld CWA's "true ideals and was very much loved."
Over the years, the branch was deeply involved in community causes, such as the hospital maternity ward, a baby health clinic, assisting the war effort, education scholarships, bushfire appeals and much more. It has also provided an important social outlet for country women and forum for advocacy to government.
Mrs Cooper said the CWA remained just as relevant today. She joined Bungonia branch 60 years ago, before transferring to Goulburn in 2017.
"I enjoy the company and support," she said.
"It was well and truly in my family, with my mother, auntie and grandmother in CWA."
The same was true for Mrs Ranger, a member of 37 years. Her mother's aunt, Louisa Wheatley, was the branch's first joint secretary. Her late mother, who died at age 103 in 2022, was a member for 49 continuous years and patron for 15 years up until her passing. Nancy's sisters, Marjorie, Ruth and Dot were also longtime members. Elizabeth's paternal aunt, Bessie Roberts guaranteed the loan to build the CWA rooms.
"Auntie Ruth had me making cakes, which I enjoyed, and she paid for me to join the branch," Mrs Ranger said.
"I'm very proud of mum's involvement...I enjoy the company at the branch and never miss a meeting if I can help it," she said.
Mrs Ranger's daughter, Margaret, is branch secretary, and her 24-year-old granddaughter, Heather, is the youngest member. Joyce Gegg is the oldest member, at ninety-three.
At 84, Betty Campbell is the second oldest member and the current patron. She joined CWA at Crookwell more than 50 years ago, followed by Binda's and then Goulburn, and has served in almost every role, including as president. She was born in Crookwell and raised on a property behind the Prells.
"I finished up working at the school canteen and thought CWA was an opportunity to meet other women," Mrs Campbell said.
"I love cooking, handicraft and the company...I lost my husband three years ago and CWA has been a godsend. At least we can have a laugh and the support you get is fabulous."
Mrs Campbell said she never thought she'd see the branch's centenary and was looking forward to the celebrations.
Lauraine Gillespie joined Goulburn branch 33 years ago. She is the current treasurer.
"Betty talked me into it because I knitted and since then I've held almost every role," she laughed.
"The friendship is the thing...I hope Goulburn branch will be here in another 100 years."
Thursday's Cathedral service begins at 11am and is open to the community. The lunch at 12.30pm is for invited guests only, including the Goulburn Mulwaree deputy mayor.
