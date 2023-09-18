Goulburn Post
Home/News/Latest News

New committee to re-examine undergrounding power lines

Updated September 18 2023 - 10:19am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greens MP Cate Faehrmann will head up a new committee, that will revisit the feasibility of undergrounding transmission lines. File photo.
Greens MP Cate Faehrmann will head up a new committee, that will revisit the feasibility of undergrounding transmission lines. File photo.

A committee will be launched with the purpose of re-examining the issue of undergrounding power transmission.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.