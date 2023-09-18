Crookwell's Caroline Morris the NSW Apprentice of the Year

As the first woman to complete a Fitter Machinist apprenticeship at her workplace in over 20 years, Caroline Morris is making waves.
Now she's been named NSW's Apprentice of the Year and is inspiring other young women to pursue trades.
Ms Morris was presented the top accolate at the NSW Training Awards in Sydney on Friday, September 15
After high school, Caroline worked in the agricultural industry and was considering her next steps, deciding to weight up the 'must-haves' of her potential careers.
"I wanted to work with my hands, stay living regionally and to develop a future-proof career," Ms Morris said. "An apprenticeship achieved all three goals, so I applied to be a Fitter Machinist at a mine."
Kicking off her Certificate III in Engineering - Mechanical Trade in 2019, Caroline loved the dynamic setting.
"I worked on a variety of equipment: mill machinery, pumps and crushers - we need to be across it all," she said.
And the balance of theory and practical suited her.
"The on-the-job training supported by classroom learning helped me develop technical capabilities and build self-confidence."
Unfortunately, Caroline did experience some barriers despite excelling in her qualification.
"Being one of a few female apprentices is challenging," she said. "I've encountered old-fashioned attitudes from some people. However, I don't pay much attention. I'm here to do my job like anyone else and I take pride in achieving my best."
Largely though, Caroline was inspired by her team.
"At work, I've met people from different backgrounds - not just mining," she said.
"They were experienced, professional and showed me many ways of thinking through a problem. My colleagues taught me so much, and their generosity in sharing their knowledge continues today."
Caroline too has been inspired to share her knowledge and take on leadership positions. Though the spotlight isn't something she craves, she's made her voice heard in the hope of encouraging others.
"I want to show young people, especially young girls, that there are great opportunities available for them in trades. Being trade-qualified opens doors for everyone."
And while being able to stay local was one of her career must-haves, now that she's qualified, she's realised the world is her oyster.
"Living and working locally was always important to me but, as it turns out, having a trade means I can go anywhere - I have so many opportunities," she said.
