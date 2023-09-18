The RFS has contained a fire burning on a Kooringaroo Road property, southeast of Goulburn.
Operational officer, Jacob Boddy, said crews controlled the blaze at about 6.50pm.
"That was due to the awesome work of crews and the assistance of heavy plant," he said.
Twenty firefighters on 10 appliances have worked on the outbreak since it was reported at 12.40pm Monday.
Mr Boddy said relatively dense vegetation and windy conditions proved challenging.
Smoke is drifting over Goulburn as a result.
The fire was a reignition of one on the same property on September 11.
The fire off Kooringaroo Road is being controlled.
Crews are responding to a bushfire in the Goulburn district.
RFS Southern Tablelands operational officer, Jacob Boddy, said six crews have been dispatched to a Kooringaroo Road property, some 14km southeast of Goulburn, off Mountain Ash Road.
The fire, reported at 12.40pm, has reignited from a bushfire on the same property on Monday, September 11.
It currently stands at two hectares and is burning in timbered country. Wind at Goulburn airport is gusting at 41km/h.
Mr Boddy said a request had been lodged for heavy plant to assist containment.
The RFS held several hazard reductions around Goulburn on the weekend, including one at Tarlo.
Mr Boddy encouraged people to report fires by ringing triple zero immediately and to say up to date via the Hazards Near Me app, the RFS website or the bushfire information line on 1800 679 737.
