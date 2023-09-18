Goulburn Post
Bushfire breaks out on Kooringaroo Road property near Goulburn

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated September 18 2023 - 8:09pm, first published 1:30pm
RFS file photo by Louise Thrower.
Update Monday 8pm

The RFS has contained a fire burning on a Kooringaroo Road property, southeast of Goulburn.

