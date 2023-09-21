The concept of sharing and learning was highlighted at Tarago Public School on Monday, September 18.
Primary-aged students from Breadlebane, Collector, Goulburn and Windellama gathered together at Tarago Public School for a full day of sporting, maths and science activities.
ALSO READ:
More than 100 children took part and spent the day playing with science experiments, maths learning tasks and physical fitness games.
Students from Kindergarten to Year 6 participated.
Tarago Public School principal Michelle Jones said the day is a great way to educate the children in a different environment, while connecting with friends from other schools.
"The whole idea is that the students have the opportunity to connect and learn together," Ms Jones said.
"It's kind of a sharing day so kids from the smaller schools can gain an understanding on the environment of what a bigger school is."
Games included mini basketball and ring toss, encouraging the students to work together to achieve their goals, a collaborative approach was also taken with the tasks and experiments.
The idea to combine the schools was brought to Ms Jones' attention by vice principal Lisa Tinson.
"Lisa mentioned the idea to me a few months ago and we decided to go for it," Ms Jones said. "We come together for a lot of different reasons and this felt like another good reason to."
The schools are hoping to unite for the event again in years to come.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.