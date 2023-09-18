Money management in the digital age: A guide for business owners

This is branded content.
The nature of financial management has well and truly changed now that we've entered the digital age.
Over the course of our lifetime, we've seen business owners move from maintaining paper ledgers to managing their company finances solely from their laptops, and it's all thanks to financial technologies.
One particular fintech innovation that has streamlined business billing processes in a major way is the non-bank business transaction account.
These innovative accounts allow you to process international payments with minimal fuss and reduced payment fees when compared to many big name banks.
But business transaction accounts truly are just the tip of the iceberg when looking at all the new and innovative financial products that are built solely for business owners nowadays.
With the right digital transformation investment strategy in place, modern business owners can maintain far greater agency over their company's finances than ever before.
So what tech should you be investing in for your business?
We'll be answering just that question today by taking a closer look at the ins and outs of money management in the digital world.
First, let's start with an overview of the benefits that accompany utilising the digital financial tools available to you. As you may have imagined, there are several compelling reasons why business owners should harness technology to streamline their company's financial processes.
There are, however, three indisputable qualities that compel millions of business owners to adopt fintech as a fixture of their own company's money management processes. These three qualities are:
Digital tools allow enterprises to maintain faster and more efficient money management processes. Tasks that once took hours can now be completed in minutes or even seconds, allowing your workforce to free up some valuable time and other resources. You can even create online invoices using payment processing software.
When done correctly, the automation of your company's money management system can also yield a higher accuracy than if the processes were to be conducted manually.
This is primarily because you remove the risk of human error when digitising your company's financial record-keeping.
Finally, it's safe to say that maintaining digital records in a secure network or cloud-based server is infinitely safer than keeping your company's financial information in a hardcopy format alone.
With robust encryption and authentication measures in place, your company's sensitive financial data can be safeguarded.
Now that we know the primary benefits to embracing this digital shift, let's start exploring some of the key tools that are available to business owners who are looking to digitise their money management processes.
We of course, have to start with financial analytics tools.
Financial analytics tools are a vital asset for companies who are looking to not only to better manage their finances, but also maintain access to data-driven insights that can help businesses further streamline their financial record-keeping and perhaps even result in better informed company spending and investing decision-making.
Alongside this, using financial analytics tools and specialised accounting software can help your business take greater control over the financial aspects of its risk assessment and mitigation processes.
By using your data-derived insights, business owners can also conduct more accurate performance evaluations for their businesses, as financial analytics tools will ultimately allow modern enterprises to track their key metrics like their recorded revenue or income, their expenses, and overall profitability.
There are a wide variety of financial analytics tools out there for business owners to select from, so it's imperative that you do a little bit of research and shopping around to find all the right software solutions for your unique money management needs.
So how do non-bank business transaction accounts compare to financial software?
Alongside allowing you to keep your company finances separate from personal finances, using a non-bank business transaction account can provide an array of other benefits for tech- and spend-savvy business owners.
Alongside reducing your risks of being found guilty of commingling funds, maintaining a dedicated business bank account with a non-bank institution can also allow you to enjoy more innovative banking features that have been tailor-made to suit the needs of business owners.
This includes the ability to develop financial reports for your business, as well as manage your cash flow at a glance by poring over daily insights and other built-in analytics features that may be offered by your non-bank institution.
And if you're paying overseas suppliers and are concerned about currency exchange rates and fees, your non-bank institution may even be able to provide additional value on these fronts as well.
Using a dedicated business transaction account can also make your business look more reputable to any prospective clients, customers, or even stakeholders.
If your company's financial accounts are under the company's own name rather than your name as the business owner, it can naturally make your enterprise look more established and legitimate.
Simply put, maintaining a dedicated business transaction account is fundamental to ensuring that your business stays secure and compliant in the digital age.
These accounts are designed to serve as the economic nucleus of your enterprise.
The last thing any business owner wants is to be charged a fee for simply looking to access this central hub of fiscal activity.
Finally, the digital age hasn't just affected the way we spend money or receive money. It's also dramatically altered the way that we keep financial records.
As we mentioned earlier, paper ledgers are indefatigably a thing of the past. But what has replaced them?
The world of digital financial record-keeping involves a wide array of different tools and technologies.
From cloud-based accounting software to using file storage systems like Dropbox for securely storing business tax returns and quarterly records from years gone by, it's safe to say that modern business owners are truly spoilt for choice when it comes to preparing and maintaining financial records in the digital age.
Whilst many fintech SaaS (software as a service) products integrate financial document or record development features into their platforms, business owners can also use eSign software to send legally binding contracts and other sensitive financial documents from their offices and to international clients and other figures.
This brings us to an important point: digital copies of financial documents are considered to be legally valid in most countries across the world.
For this reason, it's imperative that modern business owners protect their digital records just as they would their hard copy financial documents.
Using file storage solutions that maintain strong encryption and other security measures can help you safely access your company's financial records from year to fiscal year.
Alongside using all the technologies outlined above, business owners are also advised to stay on top of their financial audit processes and to revisit their business' digital transformation investments as routinely as possible.
In doing so, you can ensure that all your newfound digital financial assets are working even more effectively over the long term.
