Bladwell Productions are back in Goulburn, bringing Kendall Feaver's powerful play 'The Almighty Sometimes' to life in November.
Having won the highly coveted Brentwood Prize for playwrighting, The Almighty Sometimes will challenge perceptions, provoke conversations, and leave audiences deeply moved by the exploration of mental health, medication and family dynamics.
Bladwell productions founder Zachery Bladwell directs the show, assembling a tight ensemble of new and familiar faces, with Kody Lewis, Marianne Powles, Michelle McAleer and Ash Telford ready to bring this brilliantly crafted script to the GPAC stage.
"I'm thrilled for audiences to witness the remarkable talent that is Kody Lewis. For the longest time, Kody has often been overlooked for leading roles, it's now her time to shine," Mr Bladwell said.
"She leads this cast with such authenticity and will create an unforgettable and transformative theatrical experience for audiences."
Mr Feaver's play centres around Anna, a young woman who was diagnosed with a mental illness during childhood, and the tension between Anna's desire for independence, and her mother's concern for her wellbeing.
Bladwell knows that this play will resonate with all, but particularly hopes that the young people of Goulburn will come out in support of this play.
"The statistics around mental health in our young people in Australia are staggering," he said.
"I hope that this play starts conversations and opens dialogue around mental health, which is something that is still heavily stigmatised, particularly in our media."
Bladwell still gets stopped in the streets to hear positive remarks on his directorial debut.
"If you laughed and or cried during Things I Know to be True, then The Almighty Sometimes is a must see. It holds a similar punch, with the writing in both plays so clever in building a stronghold over audiences," Mr Bladwell said.
"You want to know what happens next, because a bond is created between audiences and the characters on stage. That's the magic of these playwrights."
The Almighty Sometimes has a limited run at the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre from November 3-5.
The Almighty Sometimes contains coarse language, mental illness, discussions of suicide and strobe lights. Bladwell Productions recommends viewers over the age of 15.
Tickets to Bladwell Productions' The Almighty Sometimes are on sale now, for only $15-$20 at the GPAC website.
Alternatively, visit the Box Office or phone 02 4823 4999.
