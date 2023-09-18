You'll be able to celebrate some of the works being done to care for Crookwell's river system in October.
The Red Hill Field Day will run at Lost River, via Crookwell.
Landholders Tom, James and Natasha McCormack have undertaken several successful riparian projects on their farm and the field day is an opportunity to showcase and celebrate the work being done to care for rivers in Crookwell.
There will be talks in the shearing shed followed by a paddock drive to look at examples of gully restoration projects.
Rivers of Carbon Program Manager Lori Gould will discuss the benefits of riparian restoration to farm management and the McCormack family will talk about their revegetation efforts over the past 20 years.
Landcare volunteers will also be on hand to share information on how you can get involved in local projects.
Lunch and morning tea are included. This field day is free but registrations are essential via Rivers of Carbon website.
This event is part of the Rivers of Carbon - Crookwell project, proudly funded through the NSW Environmental Trust.
The Field Day will run on October 15 from 10am-2.30pm.
