The meeting place was no accident.
Participants in Goulburn's Walk for Yes on Sunday gathered on Sydney Road, near the confluence of the Mulwaree and Wollondilly Rivers.
As Uluru Statement from the Heart signatory, Jennie Gordon explained, it was the point at which the Gundungurra/Ngunnawal First Nations people met many years ago.
"As people travel across the bridge it is timely to remember that to the left there was a ceremonial place on Rocky Hill and further up, the lagoon (under Lagoon Street) was where our people could collect pipi for eating," she said.
"It is a good way to walk, reflect on the past and think about the future."
That future, in her book, includes a First Nations Voice to Parliament. A referendum will be held on October 14 to decide the issue.
Mrs Gordon was among some 40 people who participated in the walk. They included another group, incorporating some Pejar Aboriginal Land Council members, which started from Lansdowne Bridge and met up with the Sydney Road contingent.
It wasn't quite the 600-strong turnout in Bowral, but Yes for Goulburn campaign convenor, Warren Murray, was pleased with numbers, given the "short notice." People came from the local region, Sydney and Canberra.
Among them was Megan Cleary who said she felt deeply about recognition of First Nations people in the constitution.
"I just want to share my voice on how important the referendum is," she said.
Standing beside her, Jill MacDonald said the poll was a "no-brainer."
"It has to be yes because things are not equal, despite what people say. Society is still permeated with racism," she said.
Another walker, Lee Gray, believed there "should never have been an argument" about the issue.
Mrs Gordon told The Post that while it appeared the 'yes' vote was behind in the polls, she hoped the ultimate result would reflect the successful plebiscite on gay marriage.
"The remarkable thing is that young people who don't turn up to walks and the like are telling us they are very well versed on what the Voice is about and they're voting for our future," she said.
Meantime, former Labor senator, Dr Ursula Stephens, said the remaining weeks were a chance to focus the Yes campaign, now that federal parliament had adjourned. Pre-poll voting opens in two weeks.
"We are mobilising to get across Hume (electorate). We've started letterbox dropping and ensuring the voting booths are manned," she said.
"The biggest thing is getting people to vote because a lot don't know about the referendum."
Mr Murray said it was too early to predict the vote's outcome. He believed many hadn't made up their mind and this sector would "make or break" the referendum.
He stressed that the 'Yes' campaign in Goulburn included people from across the political spectrum and was "careful to maintain its neutrality". However the Labor Party will help man pre-polling stations.
"No one has a crystal ball but but life will go on whether it's a yes or no win. It will be a setback for Aboriginal people but we'll have to go on regardless," Mr Murray said.
