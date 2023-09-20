"It can be hard moving to a new place and not knowing anyone, I came to Goulburn in peak lockdown and didn't see anyone for six weeks," says Janice Jensen, who doesn't want other ladies to share her lonely arrival.
She's been part of the Older Women's Network (OWN) previously and now she's helping bring that group here.
"The work of OWN has made it easier to form connections and discuss issues affecting those who attend," Ms Jensen said.
OWN is a social network for over 50 women with the aim of supporting the wellbeing and dignity of women looking to make a connection.
The group is looking for anyone who might be interested in making new friends to join them for an interest event in October.
"It's a great reason to get out of the house each day."
"The group has been uniting women across various cities and towns for years and it's great to be able to form connections," Ms Jensen said.
The organisation has social clubs across NSW and now, they are giving members of the Goulburn community a chance to join in on the opportunity and take part.
The interest meeting event will include talks by guest speakers including National President of OWN Beverly Baker and representative from Southern Highlands Older Women's Network (SHOWN) Sue Hayward to discuss the benefits of coming together through the program.
Ms Jensen said that being involved in the group has motivated her to continue making connections with women across where she's spent her time.
"That's why I wanted to extend the offer to the people of Goulburn," Ms Jensen said.
Ms Jensen is a retired nurse and wants to spend her free time uniting people in every community she can.
"I retired a few years back and just couldn't see myself settling down and doing nothing, that was when I joined OWN in Illawarra," Ms Jensen said.
OWN already operates in 20 different locations with more than 1000 members.
Goulburn is next on the roster with the aim of providing social outings and events for women to connect.
Ms Jensen said that once the interest meeting is held, the team can establish different groups to take part in different activities.
"We sort of do a bit of everything, I would love to get some of us to go to performances at GPAC, maybe start up a book club and look into some yoga classes to keep our minds and bodies active," Ms Jensen said.
To register for the event, Ms Jensen can be contacted on 0456 234 117.
More information about the organisation can be found through the Older Women's Network website.
