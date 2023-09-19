Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Tarago resident criticises Transport proposal to bulldoze station master's cottage

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated September 19 2023 - 11:51am, first published 11:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Transport for NSW is proposing to demolish the former station master's cottage at Tarago. Picture by Louise Thrower.
Transport for NSW is proposing to demolish the former station master's cottage at Tarago. Picture by Louise Thrower.

A Tarago resident is disappointed that a state authority is proposing to demolish a former railway station master's cottage in the town.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.