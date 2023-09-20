Goulburn Post
Calls for Goulburn businesses to take part in Lilac City Festival parade

JL
By Jacqueline Lyons
Updated September 20 2023 - 10:47am, first published 10:30am
The parade brings together the community of Goulburn and surrounding regions. Image supplied.
The 2023 Lilac City Festival is just days away and now is the time to register your business to be a part of the parade.

