The 2023 Lilac City Festival is just days away and now is the time to register your business to be a part of the parade.
The parade will be taking place as part of the weekend-long festival on Sunday, October 1.
ALSO READ:
Organiser Paul Chalker said that the parade is the perfect opportunity to make members of the community aware of local businesses.
"It's great to see the ideas that businesses come up with when it comes to dressing up their vehicles each year," Mr Chalker said.
Currently, more than two dozen businesses have registered to take part.
The parade will be headed by the newest addition to the event, a lilac coloured bear named Lila.
More music and colour will also be included in the event after receiving feedback on previous years.
So far, organisations such as the SES, Viet Vets Goulburn, Goulburn Pipes and the winners of the Battle of The Bands competition have registered to take part.
The parade will be the second one since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mr Chalker said that the whole festival, especifically the parade, is a great way to get involved in the community.
"You don't even have to decorate a vehicle to take part, you can show up and register on the day to take part in any way you like," Mr Chalker said.
Registering your business to take part in the event can be done through the Lilac City Festival Website.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.