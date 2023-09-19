Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Real estate principal Justin Gay receives recognition at Ray White NSW/ACT 2023 Awards

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 20 2023 - 10:31am, first published September 19 2023 - 3:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ray White Chief Executive Officer Tim Snell, Ray White Goulburn Principal Justin Gay and AO Chairman Brian White. Image supplied.
Ray White Chief Executive Officer Tim Snell, Ray White Goulburn Principal Justin Gay and AO Chairman Brian White. Image supplied.

A local principal has been named among Ray White's prestigious Chairman's Elites at the Ray White NSW/ACT 2023 Awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.