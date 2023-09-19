A local principal has been named among Ray White's prestigious Chairman's Elites at the Ray White NSW/ACT 2023 Awards.
Justin Gay of Ray White Goulburn has been honoured as a Chairman's Elite performer, ranking him among a very small handful of top Ray White agents in the country.
Humbled by the recognition, Mr Gay said the ranking was testament to their determination over the past 12 months to service their vendors.
"It is such an honour to be named among the very best agents across Ray White," Mr Gay said.
"It's wonderful to be recognised and it's also great motivation to grow stronger and work harder in the next year."
Ray White group managing director Dan White said the chairman's elite rankings illustrated the energy within the group.
"It is a very special award and it fills me with immense pride every year when our Chairman's Elite performers are announced and recognised," Mr White said.
"To see so many individuals performing so well within the group can be put down to hard work and dedication,"
"So many of our members are achieving and exceeding personal bests. Some exciting results for our group overall," Mr White said.
Mr Gay single-handedly walked away with three new titles under his belt including number six in the top regional principal category, number eight in the top regional principal, and number eight in the settled commission Ray White Goulburn category.
The Goulburn agency was also named as finalists for operations/administration team of the year.
