Goulburn community stalwart Bob Kirk has been elected as chairman of a new foundation focused on enduring benefits for the local region.
A former manager of the Commonwealth Bank in Goulburn and with a strong background in civic and sporting affairs, including as mayor and deputy mayor, Mr Kirk heads up a committee of eight members with a range of skills to develop the philanthropic organisation, known as the Southern Tablelands Community Foundation.
It will operate within a similar framework of the highly successful Upper Lachlan Foundation, which recently celebrated attaining $1,000,000 in its investment fund and granting more than $320,000 to its community since establishing 12 years ago.
"I am excited to be leading a group of like-minded people who aim to engage with community organisations and work collaboratively to help those most in need," Mr Kirk said.
Maggie Patterson, who is restoring and re-purposing the former St Joseph's Orphanage with her husband Darryl, is secretary of the foundation. Richard Kearins, a founding member of the Upper Lachlan Foundation, is treasurer.
The remaining committee are Bruce Hammond, Mark Collins, John Thistleton, Mick Cooper, George Brenan and Justin Gay.
"We have a diverse group with a depth of experience in the private and public sector, property sector, the arts, health and media," Mr Kirk said.
"We aim to raise money from memberships, donations, corporate partnerships and bequests to grow the Foundation in perpetuity."
Mr Kearins, who spent 45 years with NSW Agriculture, said those funds would be invested under the oversight of the Public Trustee for the ACT, and the income generated by these investments distributed to applicants in the Goulburn Mulwaree region annually.
"This has worked successfully building resilience in the Upper Lachlan region ever since its foundation was established in severe drought, and we will focus on addressing the needs of groups otherwise overlooked in our community," Mr Kearins said.
A request was made to council for a cash donation of $10,000 which would be used to help create a Goulburn-centric Monopoly game.
Sitting as a councillor, Mr Kirk declared his interest in the group and excused himself from the motion at September 19's ordinary meeting of council.
Council staff said more than half it's community grant fund had already been spent and suggested a $5000 donation. The motion was carried with councillors voting to provide $5000 towards the Goulburn Monopoly project.
The Group hopes to sell the board game featuring Goulburn icons as its basis to build its philanthropic fund.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.