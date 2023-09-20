Traffic on Goulburn's northern outskirts is banked up following a collision.
Emergency services were called to Sydney Road, at the northbound off ramp from Goulburn to the Hume Highway at 1.50pm.
Police said a woman had a medical episode while driving. She had pulled over on a bend and another car impacted with the vehicle. Police said it was a minor collision and ambulance were treating the woman at the scene.
RFS operations officer, Mitchell Butler, said two elderly people were transported by road ambulance to Goulburn Base Hospital
One northbound lane is closed, with SES managing traffic. A tow truck was also called to the scene.
In related news, two RFS crews responded to a car fire on Gundary Lane, off Windellama Road, just after 6.30am Wednesday. Mr Butler said the vehicle was fully involved when they arrived. Crews extinguished the blaze by 7.15am.
The occupant freed themselves from the car before the fire spread. A technical issue in the engine bay caused the fire.
Meantime, RFS continues to monitor the fire ground of an earlier blaze on Kooringaroo Road. It broke out on Monday, September 18, took six hours to contain and burnt two hectares. Mr Butler said the fire was at patrol status but was being monitored for hotspots, given strong winds.
