50 students have learned the ways in which the night sky can inform agricultural practices during a special camp.
Students from the Crookwell Academy of STEM Excellence in partnership with the Australian Agricultural Centre stayed at the Wharekarori farm to learn about astronomy and its ties to nature science.
The visit was part of the Astronomical Ag course offered by the AAC, which outlines how farmers can use information from the night sky to help guide agricultural practices.
This knowledge of farming by the moon's phases gives the best times for sowing or planting crops, harvesting and pruning, or killing weeds; the moon cycles also influence when animal husbandry methods should occur.
Under an astronomer's guidance, students peered into the night sky through a 12-inch telescope, identifying the planets Mars, Venus and Jupiter.
The excellence program aims to equip primary school-aged kids with the skills to observe, identify and explore science in the world around them.
ALSO READ:
AAC CEO Jo Marshall said the program helps establish the links between the environment and how that can work to guide scientific thought.
"Our course is designed for students to appreciate the importance of science in their lives and the role of scientific enquiry, as well as learning to identify agricultural processes and the environment," Ms Marshall said.
Following their chance at star-gazing, members of the Pejar Land Council taught the students phrases in the Wiradjuri language and shared Aboriginal Dreamtime stories.
Students also learned about how Aboriginal and Torres Strait islanders used the night sky to make forecasts.
They learned about how the positions of the moon and planets in relation to the landscape provide information to predict changes in the environment, about seasons, weather patterns and the behaviour of plants and animals. This knowledge is passed down through generations through story, song and dance.
The AAC farm at Wharekarori near Goulburn is known as a meeting place for Aboriginal groups near the lands of Wiradjuri, Gundungurra and Ngunawal.
The students spent the night camping in the yurt huts located on the property.
Specifically targeting agricultural science, the program also aimed at providing the students a connection with the farm and included farm classroom activities the following day.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.